Israel Discount Bank of New York Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.8% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 84,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,860,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

