Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 541 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $138.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $140.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day moving average is $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.