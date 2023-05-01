Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 88 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $500.70 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

