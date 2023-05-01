ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,277,600 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 2,010,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 632.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITVPF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

ITV Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ITVPF remained flat at $0.99 during midday trading on Monday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

About ITV

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

