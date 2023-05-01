IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in April

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,478,500 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 2,745,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 991.4 days.

IWG Trading Down 1.9 %

IWG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,332. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. IWG has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

Get IWG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IWGFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 190 ($2.37) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of IWG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

About IWG

IWG Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of workspace solutions through multiple brands. The firm offers office space, membership, meeting rooms, co-working, virtual office, and workplace recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, United Kingdom, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.