IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in April

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,478,500 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 2,745,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 991.4 days.
IWG Trading Down 1.9 %
IWG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,332. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. IWG has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IWGFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 190 ($2.37) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of IWG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
About IWG
IWG Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of workspace solutions through multiple brands. The firm offers office space, membership, meeting rooms, co-working, virtual office, and workplace recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, United Kingdom, and Other.
