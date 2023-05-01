J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
SBRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.57) to GBX 213 ($2.66) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.56) to GBX 295 ($3.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 252 ($3.15).
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 276.40 ($3.45) on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 168.70 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 285.60 ($3.57). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 268.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 241.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,105.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36.
J Sainsbury Increases Dividend
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
