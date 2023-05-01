Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 2.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $20,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PWR stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $171.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.09.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.