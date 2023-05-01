Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Stock Performance
