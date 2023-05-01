Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Short Interest Down 11.4% in April

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $72,571.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 65,701 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $72,571.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,241.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 61,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,613,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 70.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 93.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 133,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

JNCE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. 331,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $5.87.

About Jounce Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.