Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,860. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.