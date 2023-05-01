Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $5.81 on Monday, hitting $383.83. 240,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $399.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.48. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.