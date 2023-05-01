Journey Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,801 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,326. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

