Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

EMR stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,588. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.