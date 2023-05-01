Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Shares of MCHP traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.23. 1,462,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,535. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

