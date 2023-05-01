Journey Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,778 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 396.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 105,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 350.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 138,757 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,948,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,486,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,383,574. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.