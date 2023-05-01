Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 865 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

NYSE:HUM traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $536.42. The company had a trading volume of 109,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.38. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Further Reading

