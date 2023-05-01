JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Gap Up to $138.24

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $138.24, but opened at $142.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares last traded at $142.09, with a volume of 4,070,494 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $416.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.