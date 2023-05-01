JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Price Target to GBX 870

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 870 ($10.87) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EENEF. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.61) to GBX 1,050 ($13.11) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised RS Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on RS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

RS Group Price Performance

Shares of EENEF stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. RS Group has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

About RS Group

RS Group Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA, and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J. H. Waring and P.

