Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR) Short Interest Down 17.1% in April

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 335,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JWACR traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,782. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Featured Stories

