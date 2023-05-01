Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Short Interest Update

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Kairous Acquisition Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KACL opened at $10.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. Kairous Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kairous Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Kairous Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kairous Acquisition by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 754,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 120,635 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kairous Acquisition by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 656,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 141,158 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kairous Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,698,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kairous Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,480,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kairous Acquisition Company Profile

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

