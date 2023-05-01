Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Up 16.4% in April

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,700 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 254,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ KAVL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.61. 4,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,370. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.53.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares in the last quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of electric cigarettes. It also focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant-Valkaria, FL.

