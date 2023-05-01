KBR (NYSE:KBR) Posts Earnings Results

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. KBR updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.76-$2.96 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.76-2.96 EPS.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.71. 2,075,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11. KBR has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

Insider Activity at KBR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.