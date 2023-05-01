KBR (NYSE:KBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.65

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.65 and last traded at $58.65, with a volume of 2590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in KBR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,824,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,751,000 after purchasing an additional 58,460 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in KBR by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in KBR by 3.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,396,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,029,000 after purchasing an additional 142,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in KBR by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,166,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,326,000 after purchasing an additional 92,212 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

