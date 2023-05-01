Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,048,100 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 2,456,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 284.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.66. 11,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,822. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

