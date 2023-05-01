Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Update

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,189,100 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 1,074,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.5 days.
Keppel REIT Price Performance
Shares of Keppel REIT stock remained flat at $0.66 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. Keppel REIT has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.14.
Keppel REIT Company Profile
