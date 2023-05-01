Keurig Dr Pepper Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 41,483 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,290% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,985 put options.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,018,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,776. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

