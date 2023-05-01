Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Update

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.4 days.
Keyence Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KYCCF traded down $8.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $449.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606. Keyence has a 1-year low of $307.70 and a 1-year high of $490.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.58.
