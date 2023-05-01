Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Update

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.4 days.

Keyence Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KYCCF traded down $8.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $449.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606. Keyence has a 1-year low of $307.70 and a 1-year high of $490.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.58.

About Keyence

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

