Keystone Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.80. 16,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,758. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.65. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.36 and a 12-month high of $258.99.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

