Keystone Financial Group Has $1.81 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $68.77. 8,629,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.52. The company has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

