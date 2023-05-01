Keystone Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after buying an additional 506,132 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,029,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,739,000 after buying an additional 414,469 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IJR stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.59. 1,012,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

