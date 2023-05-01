Keystone Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

VOOV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.33. 13,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,547. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $154.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.