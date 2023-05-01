Keystone Financial Group Increases Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.1% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.08. 150,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,704. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

