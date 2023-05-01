Keystone Financial Group Sells 1,102 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

DIS stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201,654. The firm has a market cap of $185.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

