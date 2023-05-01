Keystone Financial Group Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILS. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,479,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,557,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,604,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,564,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,405,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average is $99.36. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $99.10 and a 52-week high of $99.93.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

