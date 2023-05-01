Keystone Financial Group Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Keystone Financial Group cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NKE traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $128.28. The stock had a trading volume of 821,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,366. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.05. The company has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

