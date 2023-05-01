KickToken Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. KickToken has a market cap of $1.11 million and $61.46 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00027023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018514 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001108 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,052.33 or 1.00023511 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,996,559 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,996,558 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,997,385.41238782. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00912973 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $75.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

