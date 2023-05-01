Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Decreased by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 134,526 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 2.6% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.10. 4,844,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,566,798. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

