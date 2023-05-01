Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Down 15.0% in April

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:KPRX opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.01.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes KIO-301, which is designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal disease, KIO-101 for patients with Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis, KIO-201 for patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery, and KIO-102.
