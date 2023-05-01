Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Down 15.0% in April

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPRX opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes KIO-301, which is designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal disease, KIO-101 for patients with Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis, KIO-201 for patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery, and KIO-102.

