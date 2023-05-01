KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of KIO stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $11.18. 132,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,565. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

