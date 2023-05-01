KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) COO Purchases $84,800.00 in Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,900.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE KREF traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,772. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 272.77 and a current ratio of 356.67. The stock has a market cap of $718.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -260.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on KREF. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

