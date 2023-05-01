Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Short Interest Up 17.6% in April

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 355,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,546,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 584,762 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $3,479,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 338,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 255,754 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

