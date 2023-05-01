Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Short Interest Update

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Konami Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS KONMY remained flat at C$23.92 during trading on Monday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.95. Konami Group has a twelve month low of C$20.68 and a twelve month high of C$34.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Konami Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Konami Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Konami Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Konami Group Company Profile

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business manufactures and sells amusement machines with arcade games, computer and video games, mobile games, and card games.

