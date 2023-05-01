Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Up 12.9% in April

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €4.20 ($4.61) to €4.40 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Shares of KKPNY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 124,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,914. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

About Koninklijke KPN

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.0824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.34%.

(Get Rating)

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

Read More

