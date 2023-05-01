KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Gap Down to $38.95

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.95, but opened at $38.10. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF shares last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 20,318 shares trading hands.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1,950.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,074,000 after acquiring an additional 453,476 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 310.3% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 233,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 176,796 shares during the period. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,781,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,743,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.