Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares in the company, valued at $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,562,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,473,000 after purchasing an additional 173,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,313,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,781,000 after purchasing an additional 239,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 656,295 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,302,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,404,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,705,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTOS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

