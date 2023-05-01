Kronos Bio (KRON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Kronos Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KRON opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

