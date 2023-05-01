Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $226.71 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $219,236,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,780,000 after buying an additional 711,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after buying an additional 252,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,180,000 after buying an additional 234,621 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

