Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.88

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 114085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lakeland Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $900.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Bancorp

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at $483,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,738,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after acquiring an additional 773,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 751,881 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $7,250,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after buying an additional 402,583 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

