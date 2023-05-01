Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,900 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 1,128,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,259.0 days.

Lasertec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCF traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.25. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 141. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.91 and a 200-day moving average of $168.51. Lasertec has a 12-month low of $106.43 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Get Lasertec alerts:

About Lasertec

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.