Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,900 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 1,128,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,259.0 days.
Lasertec Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCF traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.25. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 141. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.91 and a 200-day moving average of $168.51. Lasertec has a 12-month low of $106.43 and a 12-month high of $212.00.
About Lasertec
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lasertec (LSRCF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.