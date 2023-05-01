Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,776 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $23,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,744 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $64.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.